WBBSE Class 10th Result Declared, Check List Of Toppers Here!

West Bengal Board has released the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 today. As per the official press release, the result has been announced in a press conference scheduled at 9:00 AM.

A total of 9,12,598 students appeared for the exams, which included 4,03,900 boys and 5,08,698 girls. Out of them, 7,64,252 students passed the exams successfully.

Along with the results, the board officials have also released the topper’s list, pass percentage, and other details.

Toppers' List

Securing the 1st rank, Chandrachur Sen scored 693 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 2nd rank, Samyapriya Guru scored 692 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 3rd rank, Udayan Prasad scored 691 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 3rd rank, Pushpita Basuri scored 693 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 3rd rank, Nairit Ranjan Pal scored 691 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 4th rank, Tapajyoti Mandal scored 690 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 5th rank, Arghyadip Basak scored 689 out of 700 marks.

Securing the 6th rank, Trishanu Saha scored 688 out of 700 marks.

This year, 10th Result 2024 West Bengal Board has been declared within 80 days of the conduction of exams.

The overall pass percentage of the Madhyamik board exam this year has risen by 0.16% as compared to previous year. This year's overall pass percentage is 86.31% while last year's pass percentage was 86.15%.

Additionally, more girls this year took the exams as compared to boys. The increase is calculated to be approximately 25.59%. As per the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 statistics, 5,08,698 girls and 4,03,900 boys appeared in the class 10 exams.

Students can also check the Bengal Board 10th Result 2024 pass percentage for SC, ST and other categories below.

CWSN category: 86.90%

SC category: 80.61%

ST category: 68.83%