 Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

CPI leaders in Kerala have opposed the LDF government’s signing of the MoU for the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme, demanding its cancellation. CPI ministers claimed they opposed the scheme in cabinet meetings and learned of the agreement through the media. Concerns include implementation of NEP and alleged RSS influence in the curriculum.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: More CPI leaders on Saturday came out against the LDF government signing MoU for the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, demanding that the agreement be cancelled.

The CPI, a key ally in the ruling LDF, has already expressed its dissent to the CPI(M) and the state government on the issue.

CPI central committee member Prakash Babu said the government should withdraw from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "It is a political demand that the state government should withdraw from PM SHRI," he said.

Read Also
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
article-image

"The statement made by the education minister that the National Education Policy (NEP) will not be implemented is wrong. Implementation of NEP is the first condition in the PM SHRI MoU," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly
Jharkhand CEO Reviews Special Intensive Revision Preparations, Voter Mapping Progresses Rapidly

He added that there are provisions to rescind the MoU. "By giving notice to the central government, the MoU can be cancelled. There are also other conditions mentioned for rescinding it. Only a political decision is required in this regard," he said.

CPI Minister J Chinchu Rani said that the PM SHRI scheme was discussed twice in the state cabinet and that CPI ministers had opposed it. "We don't know how it was later taken up and who signed the agreement. Our party's state executive meeting will be held on October 27, where a further decision will be taken," she said.

Read Also
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
article-image

She added that the CPI ministers and leaders came to know about the signing of the MoU only through the media. "We had clearly stated earlier that PM SHRI should not be implemented as RSS ideology will be included in the curriculum. We do not agree with it," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...