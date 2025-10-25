 JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters

JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters

Ahead of the JNUSU elections on Nov 4, ABVP accused the Left-led students' union of corruption, inaction, and failing to protect student interests, listing “7 failures.” AISA countered, alleging ABVP supports the administration and undermines JNU’s democratic culture, sparking a heated exchange as campaigning intensifies.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters | File Pic

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Friday, criticised the Left-led Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), accusing it of corruption, inaction and failure to defend student interests.

Responding to the allegations, the All India Students' Association (AISA), accused the ABVP of "shielding" the university administration and acting in tandem with it.

The exchange comes as campaigning begins for the upcoming JNUSU elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and results to be declared on November 6.

In a statement titled, "Seven major failures of Left-led JNUSU," the ABVP accused the students' union of failing to resist "anti-student" measures on campus.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Read Also
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
article-image

"The anti-student CPO (proctorial) manual was implemented without any strong opposition from the JNUSU," the statement said.

The ABVP claimed restrictions were imposed on protesting within 100 metres of the JNU administration block and the Inter Hall Administration office without effective resistance from the students' union.

It further alleged corruption worth Rs 56 crore in hostel and building renovations and irregularities in the construction of Barak Hostel.

"Students in JNU are struggling to get even the basic facilities, and are merely surviving," the statement added.

Responding to the charges, AISA claimed the ABVP was complicit in the deterioration of the campus.

Read Also
Delhi Govt To Implement Uniform Admission Age Of 6+ Years For Class 1 In All Schools Under DoE From...
article-image

"It seems the JNUSU has to consistently remind the ABVP that it is directly related to the ruling regime at the Centre, with whom even the JNU vice-chancellor is ideologically affiliated," the organisation said in a statement.

The Leftist students' organisation accused the ABVP of supporting the administration's policies, which, it claimed, were eroding JNU's democratic and academic culture.

"The JNU admin-ABVP nexus goes back a long way. The vice-chancellor implements policies that destroy JNU, and ABVP supports her by attacking JNUSU, which is fighting to preserve the campus," it said.

The organisation also questioned the role of ABVP's Vaibhav Meena (JNUSU's joint secretary), saying that instead of raising student issues, he is sold out to corporate entities.

Read Also
UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised...
article-image

"When the JNUSU president, along with students, sat on a hunger strike for 16 days, where was the ABVP and their elected joint secretary?" the statement read.

In another statement, the ABVP said it had launched a "class campaign across schools" to highlight the "real issues ignored by the Left-led JNUSU for decades."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...