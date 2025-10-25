 CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

CTET February 2026 Exam: The CBSE will conduct the CTET February 2026 exam on February 8 across 132 cities, with detailed guidelines to be released on October 25. The exam will be held in two papers for primary and upper primary teaching eligibility, with no negative marking.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
CTET February 2026 Exam | Official Notification

CTET February 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 edition will be held on February 8, 2026. The test, being the 21st edition of CTET, is scheduled to be held in 132 cities nationwide and will be conducted in 20 languages.

As per the notification, CTET will be held in two papers. Paper I is for candidates looking to become teachers of Classes I to V, while Paper II is for candidates looking to teach Classes VI to VIII. Both papers will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each scoring one mark. Pointedly, as per usual CTET norms, there will be no negative marking.

According to the earlier examination timetables, Paper II will be held in the morning session (9:30 am to 12 noon), and Paper I is likely to be held in the afternoon session (2 pm to 4:30 pm).

A comprehensive Information Bulletin including syllabus, eligibility, fee schedule, city list of examination and the entire schedule will be hosted on the website at ctet.nic.in. The online application procedure will start immediately after publishing the bulletin, and the candidates have to submit the forms within the deadline set.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Chembur Man After Decade-Long Delay In Rioting Case Filed By Wife
Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Chembur Man After Decade-Long Delay In Rioting Case Filed By Wife
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Diving Header Goal Lights Up Inter Miami’s 3-1 Playoff Win Over Nashville
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Diving Header Goal Lights Up Inter Miami’s 3-1 Playoff Win Over Nashville
'Sanctions Remain One Of The Most Painful Blows For Vladimir Putin,' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Urges US To Widen Russian Oil Sanctions
'Sanctions Remain One Of The Most Painful Blows For Vladimir Putin,' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Urges US To Widen Russian Oil Sanctions
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

The CTET certificate is a compulsory qualification for individuals who wish to get teaching jobs in central government schools like KVS, NVS, schools under the state governments and private schools using CTET scores.

Read Also
UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised...
article-image

CTET February 2026: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CTET February 2026 registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to register themselves with the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CBSE CTET confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships

SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships

UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised...

UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised...

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Document Verification Begins On...

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Document Verification Begins On...

HSNC University, Mumbai and Odissi International Forum Present Mumbai Odissi Utsav 2025 Celebrating...

HSNC University, Mumbai and Odissi International Forum Present Mumbai Odissi Utsav 2025 Celebrating...