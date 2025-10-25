CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

CTET February 2026 Exam | Official Notification

CTET February 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 edition will be held on February 8, 2026. The test, being the 21st edition of CTET, is scheduled to be held in 132 cities nationwide and will be conducted in 20 languages.

As per the notification, CTET will be held in two papers. Paper I is for candidates looking to become teachers of Classes I to V, while Paper II is for candidates looking to teach Classes VI to VIII. Both papers will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each scoring one mark. Pointedly, as per usual CTET norms, there will be no negative marking.

According to the earlier examination timetables, Paper II will be held in the morning session (9:30 am to 12 noon), and Paper I is likely to be held in the afternoon session (2 pm to 4:30 pm).

A comprehensive Information Bulletin including syllabus, eligibility, fee schedule, city list of examination and the entire schedule will be hosted on the website at ctet.nic.in. The online application procedure will start immediately after publishing the bulletin, and the candidates have to submit the forms within the deadline set.

The CTET certificate is a compulsory qualification for individuals who wish to get teaching jobs in central government schools like KVS, NVS, schools under the state governments and private schools using CTET scores.

CTET February 2026: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CTET February 2026 registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to register themselves with the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button

Note: Download the CBSE CTET confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.