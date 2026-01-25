Mumbai News: Powai Father-Son Duo Booked For Cheating ₹4.71 Crore Promising Medical Seat After Ukraine Return

Powai police have registered an FIR against Munsiraj Navik, 66, and his son Sandeep, 40, for allegedly cheating a family of Rs 4.71 crore on the pretext of securing a medical admission. | Representational image

Mumbai: Powai police have registered an FIR against Munsiraj Navik, 66, and his son Sandeep, 40, for allegedly cheating a family of Rs 4.71 crore on the pretext of securing a medical admission. The complainant’s son was pursuing an MBBS degree in Ukraine but had to return to India due to the war. His parents were searching for a medical college in Maharashtra so that he could continue his studies. The accused allegedly assured the parents that they would secure admission for the student in a medical college and collected Rs 4.71 crore from them. However, the promised admission was never arranged. The case was registered on January 23.

Admission scam

According to the FIR, the complainant, Bhushan Kumar Kakkar, 69, resides in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, and runs a business of fitting gas kits in vehicles. He has shared a close relationship for the past 25 years with his family doctor, Dr Balkrushan Thackery, who resides near his residence. In April 2022, Dr Thackery informed Kakkar that his son, Arth, had returned from Ukraine, where he was studying medicine, due to the war. The family was searching for another medical college in Maharashtra for his further studies. Dr Thackery asked Kakkar if he knew anyone who could help with the admission.

Kakkar then spoke to his business acquaintance, Munsiraj Navik, who resides in Powai. Navik assured him that he knew an individual who could secure Arth’s admission. However, he stated that the admission process was complicated and would require Rs 4 to 5 crore. Kakkar conveyed this to Dr Thackery. As the amount was huge, Dr Thackery took some time to decide. After a few days, considering his son’s future, he agreed but requested financial assistance from Kakkar, who agreed to help as Dr Thackery had supported him financially in the past.

Confrontation

Dr Thackery arranged Rs 3.50 crore in cash, Kakkar contributed Rs 1 crore, and Kakkar’s daughter and son-in-law gave Rs 21 lakh in cash. Together, they handed over Rs 4.71 crore to Munsiraj Navik and his son Sandeep to secure Arth’s medical admission.

After a few days, Dr Thackery asked Navik about when the admission would be secured and in which college. However, Navik began avoiding his questions and only assured them that the middleman was an influential person and that the admission would be secured. Navik also gradually reduced his business interactions with Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Dr Thackery managed to secure his son’s admission in a medical college in Serbia through another person, for which he had to pay a much smaller amount.

When Kakkar asked Navik to return Dr Thackery’s money, Navik started giving various excuses. He claimed that he was facing financial losses and handed over property documents to Kakkar as a mortgage. Kakkar then asked him to sign a power of attorney for the property, which Navik refused to do.

Legal action

On December 6, 2025, Dr Thackery went to Navik’s residence to ask for the return of the money. However, Navik allegedly humiliated him, saying that Kakkar had no evidence of giving him the money, and threatened him to do whatever he wanted. He refused to return the money. During the confrontation, Navik’s son, Sandeep, allegedly physically assaulted Dr Thackery. Due to the stress, Kakkar suffered a heart attack the next day and had to undergo bypass surgery.

Based on Kakkar’s complaint, the police registered a case against the father-son duo under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/