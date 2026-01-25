 New Bandra East Skywalk Linking Court, BKC And WEH Ready, Set To Ease Pedestrian Movement And Traffic Congestion
The BMC has completed a 680-metre-long skywalk connecting Bandra East railway station with BKC, Bandra Court, MHADA and the Western Express Highway. Equipped with escalators, CCTV cameras and multiple staircases, the facility aims to improve pedestrian safety, reduce congestion on Anant Kanekar Road and ease daily movement for office-goers and commuters.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The construction of a new skywalk connecting Bandra (East) Court, the Bandra–Kurla Complex (BKC), MHADA, and the District Collector’s Office has been completed to enhance convenience and accessibility for commuters. The skywalk is fully ready for public use and will be opened soon, said Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Key features

The new sky walk from Bandra Railway Station (East) to Kalanagar Junction on the Western Express Highway (WEH) is 680 meters long and has an average width of 5.40 meters. For easy pedestrian access from various locations, the BMC has constructed four staircases. Two automatic escalators have been installed for smooth movement, and 14 CCTV cameras for monitoring.

"Due to heavy traffic on the WEH and constant pedestrian movement on Anant Kanekar Road, construction was limited to midnight hours and required special care. Despite challenges like utility line relocation, the project was completed on time—a highly challenging task from a civil engineering perspective," said a senior civic official of the Bridge Department.

Clearances

Gagrani stated, "The sky walk will greatly benefit pedestrians commuting between Bandra Railway Station (East), the MHADA office, the WEH, Bandra Court, and offices in the BKC. Its direct connection to the railway foot overbridge and safe crossing over the WEH will encourage usage, reducing congestion on Anant Kanekar Road." The newly constructed sky walk has also received a structural stability certificate, a safety certificate, and a No-Objection Certificate from the railway department to make it operational.

The previous Bandra East sky walk, built in June 2008 and spanning 1.3 km from Bandra Station to Kalanagar, was dismantled in 2021 to make way for the 714 m Kalanagar flyover arm connecting to BKC. The flyover was designed to ease congestion and reduce long waits at the Kalanagar signal for motorists heading toward BKC.

