 Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty met CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam at the party headquarters to ease tensions over the PM SHRI MoU, which the CPI fears could implement the NEP in Kerala. CPI Minister G.R. Anil was also present. The leaders discussed the issue in detail, with further talks expected to resolve differences within the LDF.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday visited the CPI state headquarters here and held discussions with state secretary Binoy Viswam in an effort to ease tensions between the two LDF allies over the government's decision to sign the MoU for the Centre's PM SHRI scheme.

The CPI has been at odds with the state government since it signed the MoU for the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, which the party believes could pave the way for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala-something the Left Front has long opposed.

Sivankutty arrived at the CPI headquarters, MN Smarakam, in the afternoon and held talks with Viswam. CPI Minister G R Anil was also present at the meeting, which lasted over an hour.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sivankutty said the discussion focused on the PM SHRI issue. "I came to meet Comrade Viswam. Minister Anil was also there. We discussed matters related to the signing of the PM SHRI MoU," he said.

The minister declined to share further details, adding, "All issues will be resolved".

Minister Anil said both leaders discussed the matter in detail. "The decision has to be made as per policy and the stance of the party committee," he said.

He added that further talks would follow. "The issues will not end with one personal discussion. We meet those who come to the party office," he said.

On Friday, Viswam had said the CPI and other LDF constituents were kept "in the dark" about the MoU signing, terming it a "breach of the front's collective discipline."

