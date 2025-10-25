US Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Rutgers University’s ‘Hindutva In America: A Threat To Equality And Religious Pluralism’ Event

US Lawmakers Write to Rutgers University Against Controversial ‘Hindutva in America’ Event | Image: Canva

An upcoming academic event at Rutgers University on “Hindutva in America: A Threat to Equality and Religious Pluralism” has sparked controversy and prompted a rare bipartisan intervention from U.S. lawmakers, highlighting concerns over Hindu student safety and campus representation. The event is scheduled for October 27, 2025.

Four members of Congress – Democrats Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Sanford Bishop, and Republican Dr. Rich McCormick – sent a formal letter to Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, urging the university to clarify that it does not officially endorse the event.

Hindu-American Groups Applaud Congressional Support

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) praised the lawmakers’ intervention, stating: "Our sincere thanks to @RepSuhas, @RepMcCormick, @RepShriThanedar, and @SanfordBishop for speaking up for Hindu students who may feel unfairly targeted or unsafe–something that is highly plausible when their powerful tenured professors sponsor one-sided, biased events that target their faith and paint them as extremists who need to be investigated by the US government."

The advocacy group added, "In fact, over the past two weeks, we have heard from and counseled many students who are feeling vulnerable and concerned that their religion and identity are at risk simply for being a Hindu on campus."

BREAKING: In a bipartisan show of support, FOUR Members of Congress have sent a letter to @RutgersU, raising concerns about the upcoming event “Hindutva in America: A Threat to Equality and Religious Pluralism, hosted by @RUCSRR.



Calls for Freedom and University Neutrality

CoHNA emphasised the broader stakes for free expression and religious rights, stating that America is founded on freedom of speech and religion, and everyone should be concerned when the institutional power of universities, media, and policymaking is co-opted to shut down speech of those that the power brokers disagree with.

The statement further highlighted the rising climate of hostility toward the Hindu community: "Lastly, we thank the four Members of Congress for pointing out the insensitivity of using such half baked reports to target the same community that is enduring a sharp escalation of hate - both in the online and the real world. For instance, the community recently celebrated the festival of Diwali, where every innocuous greeting of light, joy and peace by a lawmaker was met with a volley of hate and bigotry. And we have seen multiple Hindu temples vandalized since Dec 2023, threatening basic sense of security and solace that a place of worship should stand for."

CoHNA concluded with a call for Rutgers to make its stance clear, stating that when they stand up against such bigotry, they are labeled as 'Hindutva extremists.' As supporters of free speech, they are not asking for the event to be shut down. They reiterated their request for Rutgers to disassociate itself and its brand from the event so that a clear message goes out to Hindu students on campus that the university stands with its students and does not support the anti-Hindu rhetoric being promoted through the event and the report.