AP LAWCET Registration Deadline Extended Till May 4

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 registration date has been extended by Acharya Nagarjuna University. The AP LAWCET 2024 application form can now be completed by qualified applicants by going to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Important Dates



It should be mentioned that until May 4, applicants can apply for the AP LAWCET exam without having to pay a late fee. But May 29 is the final registration date for AP LAWCET 2024, after which there will be a late charge. Additionally, applicants who would like to make changes to the documents they submitted for AP LAWCET 2024 can do so between May 30 and June 1.

Furthermore, on June 3, the AP LAWCET 2024 admit card will be made available. By utilising their registration number and password, candidates who wish to take the exam can download their AP LAWCET admit card 2024 from the official website. On June 9, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm, there will be a single shift for the AP LAWCET 2024 exam.

Exam Pattern

There are 120 multiple-choice questions in the AP LAWCET 2024 exam, which will be given online using a computer. The paper will be available in both English and Telugu. Three areas will comprise the AP LAWCET exam: aptitude for the study of law, current affairs, and general knowledge and mental capacity. Aptitude is the most important of the three components. Ninety minutes will pass during the exam. It should be mentioned that candidates will receive one mark for each right response; wrong replies will not result in a deduction of points.

How to check?

-It is mandatory for candidates to visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

-Navigate to the registration link for AP LAWCET 2024 on the webpage and click it.

-Register now and fill out the application as necessary.

-Complete the academic and personal questionnaires and attach the required files in the format provided.

-Pay the application fees in order to finish your application.

-Fill out the application and save the page of confirmation.

-For future reference, print a paper copy of the same.