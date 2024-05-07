JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Window To Close Today, Apply Till 5 PM; Check Important Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close JEE Advanced 2024 registration today, May 7. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the JEE Advanced 2024 application form by going to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam is set on May 26. It will include two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The exam will be held at 229 exam centres across India, as well as three additional exam centres abroad in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. The institute plans to release the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card on May 17.

To be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, students must rank among the top 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay the JEE Advanced 2024 application cost to complete the registration process. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disabilities (PwD), and females (all categories) must pay Rs 1,600 as JEE Advanced 2024 application fees. The application cost for JEE Advanced 2024 in all other categories is Rs 3,200. Candidates will not be able to change their JEE Advanced 2024 application form once it has been submitted.

JEE Advanced 2024



The JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be administered online via computer. The JEE Advanced 2024 paper is written in both English and Hindi. The test will consist of two obligatory papers, each lasting three hours.

JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates

Online Registration : April 27, 2024 (5:00 pm) to May 7, 2024 (5:00 pm)

Last Date For Fee Payment : May 10, 2024 (5:00 pm)

Admit Card: May 17, 2024 (10:00 am) until May 26, 2024 (2:30 pm)

JEE Advanced Exam : Sunday, May 26, 2024

Provisional Answer Key : June 2, 2024 (10:00 am)

Final Answer Key and Results : Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m