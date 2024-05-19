KCET Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will likely announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results for 2024 tomorrow, on May 20, 2024. It is recommended that candidates who took the exam stay tuned for further updates and information about the Karnataka KCET 2024, on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

It is recommended that candidates have their KCET registration number and date of birth readily available for convenient access to scorecards.



How to download via website?

-Go to the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website.

-Select the "KCET Results 2024 available on the homepage" link.

-Enter your login information for KCET.

-Select "Submit" from the menu.

-It will show your KCET result for 2024 on the screen.

-Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

KCET Exam 2024

The Karnataka Examination Authority administers the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KEA). The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a yearly entrance examination conducted at the state level for admission to various undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture, and other colleges. The KCET 2024 exam is required in order to register for different undergraduate programmes. Exam dates for individuals seeking admission to various schools and universities in their respective disciplines were set for two days in April 2024 (18 and 19).