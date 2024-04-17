 KCET 2024 Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines, Admit Card And More!
KCET 2024 Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines, Admit Card And More!

The KCET exam is all set to be conducted tomorrow by the Karnataka Educations Authority (KEA). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. Check other exam details and important guidelines. Read more.

article-image
Representational Image

The Karnataka Common Entrance Exam (KCET) 2024 is scheduled to start on April 18, 2024, which is tomorrow. 

On April 4, 2024, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) made the admission card available. The admission card can be downloaded from the official website by candidates who are scheduled to take the test. All applicants taking the test must have their admission cards with them. 

How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in your login details.

Step 4: Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

Important Guidelines

1. Candidates must bring identification proof and their admission cards with them.

2. It is not recommended for candidates to bring food into the exam room.

3. It is recommended that candidates refrain from copying and carry no paper chits with them. 

4. It is recommended that applicants arrive at the exam site at least half an hour before the test starts.  

5. Keep all electronic devices out of the exam room, including smart watches, cell phones, and earbuds.

Exam Details

The examination dates are April 18 and 19. Candidates can register for the KCET 2024 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

It is expected of candidates to complete 180 questions encompassing the three subjects of mathematics, chemistry, and physics. There will be one mark assigned to each question. Examiners will have one hour and twenty minutes to complete the requirements.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates and detailed Information related to the exam.

