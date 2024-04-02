KCET 2024 Admit Card: Download Now On April 5 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The admit card for KCET 2024 will be made available by the Karnataka Examination Authority on April 5, 2024. Only candidates who have successfully completed the registration and application process for KCET 2024 will receive their admit card. It is compulsory for students to carry the KCET 2024 admit card with them to the exam center.
To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website of KEA and log in using their application ID and password.
Admit Card Date and Time
Date: April 5, 2024
Time: 11 am onwards
Exam Date
Date: April 18 and April 19, 2024
How to download the KCET 2024 Admit card?
Visit the official website of KCET,
Click on KCET admit card link
Login using the application id and password
Download and save the KCET 2024 admit card for future reference.
Details needs to check on admit card
Candidate Name
Roll Number
Name of Exam
Exam Centre Name and Address
Subjects
Candidate photograph and signature
Exam schedule and reporting time
Instructions
To stay informed, candidates are recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.