KCET 2024 Admit Card: Download Now On April 5 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The admit card for KCET 2024 will be made available by the Karnataka Examination Authority on April 5, 2024. Only candidates who have successfully completed the registration and application process for KCET 2024 will receive their admit card. It is compulsory for students to carry the KCET 2024 admit card with them to the exam center.

To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website of KEA and log in using their application ID and password.

Admit Card Date and Time

Date: April 5, 2024

Time: 11 am onwards

Exam Date

Date: April 18 and April 19, 2024

How to download the KCET 2024 Admit card?

Visit the official website of KCET,

Click on KCET admit card link

Login using the application id and password

Download and save the KCET 2024 admit card for future reference.

Details needs to check on admit card

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Name of Exam

Exam Centre Name and Address

Subjects

Candidate photograph and signature

Exam schedule and reporting time

Instructions

To stay informed, candidates are recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.