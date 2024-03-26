Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces New Date For Class 12 Physical Education Exam

Representative Image | Getty Image

The updated exam dates for the Class 12 Physical Education subject have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The new date of the Physical Education subject exam is March 30. The official notice states that the examination's schedule and location would not change.

This official notice states that the Physical Education component of the Higher Secondary Examination Part II (Class 12) for the soft zone areas of the University of Jammu and Kashmir, which was previously postponed due to cancellation (notice no. F(Acad-c)/PP/PEDIAR/ Exam/2024, dated March 20, 2024), has been rescheduled for March 30, 2024.

Students handed wrong exam paper

Originally, the exam was set for March 20. However, on test day, students in Union Territory (UT) were inadvertently handed Class 11 physical education topic question papers. Therefore, the examination board decided to reschedule the physical education class 12 exam for the entire Union Territory in the wake of the incident.



A three-person committee has been established to look into the incorrect distribution of question papers to Class 12 pupils in reaction to this event. The committee has been tasked with identifying any oversight or administrative shortcomings by generating a comprehensive report in three days.