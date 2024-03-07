Modi In Srinagar: TMC Attacks PM After JKBOSE Postpones Class 10 Exam



TMC Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) postponed the Class 10 board exam scheduled for March 7.

Accusing the PM of prioritising election campaigns over students, Saket stated, "He (PM) is in a hurry to maximize PR at government expense before the Code of Conduct."

Taking to X on Thursday, the TMC leader wrote, "Today, PM Modi will visit Srinagar. And just to accommodate his visit, all 10th Board exams have been postponed. Why was it so hard for Modi to plan his visit after the exams? After all, this is the man who stages 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' dramas & writes 'Exam Warriors'. The thing is - election campaigning is a priority for Modi. Especially when it’s done with public money."

"Students don’t matter at all if something as trivial as their X Board Exams interferes with Modi’s election schedule, where he is in a hurry to maximize PR at government expense before the Code of Conduct," he added.

PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

The attack from TMC comes as the PM lands in Kashmir to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ initiative. During this visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’, valued at ₹5000 crore, to enhance the Union Territory's agricultural economy.

Notably, JKBOSE postponed the Class 10 board exam 2024 scheduled for March 7, a day prior to the PM's visit. According to reports, board authorities have taken the decision due to unavoidable circumstances.