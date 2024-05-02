JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras Adds 3 New Foreign Cities To The Exam City List

Representative Image |

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recently released the list of exam centres for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 test. IIT Madras is the organising institute for the exam this year. The said institute has added 3 new cities to the list for the examination centre. These cities are, namely, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024.

IIT Madras started accepting applications for the JEE Advanced 2024 on April 27, 2024. The applicants will now be able to choose the city they wish to appear for the exam in.

If an applicant has previously chosen an exam center in India without the option for foreign centers, they can now modify their exam city preference to include the recently added cities.

The deadline to apply for the JEE Advance 2024 is May 7, 2024. The candidates can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, to apply for the above-mentioned exam.

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2024?

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the quick links sections, click on 'Registration'.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Generate your login credentials by signing in.

Step 5: Now, enter the login details.

Step 6: Fill in the required details.

Step 7: Pay the application fees.

Step 8: Click 'Submit'.

Step 9: Save and download for future use.

The application fee for exam centres in India and abroad is different. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest information related to the exam.