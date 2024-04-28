JEE Advanced 2024: Registration Window Opens, Check Full List Of Eligibility Criteria | Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) application process has opened at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) website, jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline for JEE Advanced registration is May 7.

Candidates are need to select eight preferred exam centres when completing the application form, according to IIT Madras. Those who successfully finished their applications will receive their admit cards on May 17 and have access to them until the day of the JEE Advanced exam.

The two examinations that make up the JEE Advanced exam 2024 will be administered on May 26. Each of the two papers will last three hours and consist of three sections: mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

Application Fees



The JEE Advanced application cost is Rs 1,600 for candidates in reserved categories (SC, ST, PwD, and female applicants), and Rs 3,200 for those in other categories. The payment window will close at 5:00 p.m. on May 10.

Eligibility Criteria

1) To be eligible, candidates had to have taken the JEE Main BE, BTech paper 1 and placed in the top 2,50,000. 10% are reserved for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the rest 40.5% are available to all, under the reservation rules. The information booklet said that PwD candidates may reserve 5% of the available space horizontally within each of these five categories.

2) Applicants may take the exam if they took the physics, chemistry, and maths required courses in the 2023 or 2024 Class 12 board exam. But starting this year, people who passed the Class 12 test in 2022 or earlier won't be accepted.

3) Applicants must have been born on October 1, 1999, or later. applicants in the SC, ST, and PwD categories will have a five-year age relaxation; that is, applicants in these categories must have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

4) A candidate may sit for the JEE Advanced entrance test a maximum of twice in a span of two years. This implies that pupils who are making their debut this year will be qualified to make an appearance the following year.



5) Regardless of whether they proceeded in the programme, candidates who were accepted to an IIT through JoSAA counselling 2023 would not be taken into consideration. Additionally, students whose admission to IITs was previously cancelled will not be qualified. On the other hand, a student who did not report online or in person at the reporting centre last year or who withdrew from the JoSAA counselling round may be qualified to apply.

