Top 5 Engineering Colleges In India Apart From IITs That Accepts JEE Main Score

Top 5 Engineering Colleges In India Except IITs That Accepts JEE Main Score

The results of the second session of JEE Main 2024 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Fifty-six students, including fifteen from Telangana, achieved a 100 percentile score this year. There are two female students out of the 56.

JEE Mains allow students admission into engineering colleges in India. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) remain the top choice for students and many of them dream of getting admission into them. However, not everyone is aware that apart from the IITs, there are several other top engineering institutes in the country that provide quality education to the students and also accepts JEE Mains scores.

Many institutes does not consider JEE Mains Score like the Jadavpur University, Anna University, etc. These institutes have their own separate entrance exams. However, below are the list of Institutes that are top in the country and accepts JEE Mains Score apart from IITs:

1. National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli:

National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli | Official

NIRF Ranking - 9

NIT Trichy is another name for NIT Tiruchirappalli. The institute has nine distinct engineering departments in total. The departments of Architecture, Management, Computer Applications, Energy, and Environmental Studies are independent from one another. Thus, the institute consists of a total of eighteen departments. The institute also gives a lot of focus on research and innovation.

Notable Alumni -

Shri R.Ravimohan - Managing Dierector & CEO of CRISIL. He is also a member of technical advisory committee for the Reserve Bank of India.

Dr Meyya Meyyappan - Chief Scientist of NASA AMES Research Center USA. Winner of Presidential Meritorious award of the US Govt.

2. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surathkal:

NITK Surathkal | Facebook/@NITKarnataka

NIRF Ranking - 12

There are twelve distinct engineering departments at NIT Suratkal, which is located in the Karnataka district of Mangalore. In the list of NITs, this institution is ranked second overall in India. Known for its demanding academic offerings, this esteemed technical institution is among the oldest and most prominent in India. It has a long history of producing accomplished engineers. The institute also offers PhD courses.

Notable Alumni -

K. V. Kamath - Board Member of IIM Ahmedabad, ISB, National Institute of Bank Management, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Schlumberger, Lupin Laboratories. Previous to this, he was also President of New Development Bank of BRICS countries, Chairman of Infosys Ltd., Non-Executive Chairman of ICICI Bank Ltd.

Adimulapu Suresh - Minister of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Former civil servant with Indian Railways.

3. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela:

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela | Official

NIRF Ranking - 16

It comprises 17 departments, including Science, Engineering, Planning and Architecture, and Humanities. The institute offers admission to engineering (BE) programmes in 14 distinct fields. In addition, PhD programmes are offered in these departments. NIT Rourkela is a great option for those who love engineering because of its emphasis on research and innovation.

Notable Alumni -

Sandip Das - Ex-MD and CEO of Reliance Jio. Ex-CEO and COO of Vodafone.

CP Gurnani - CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra.

4. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore:

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham | amrita.edu

NIRF Ranking - 19

It is recognised as a deemed to be university. There are seven campuses of the institution spread all over the nation. The institution also maintains campuses in Nagercoil, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Amaravati. The institution offers engineering programmes in 14 different fields. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is acknowledged for its contributions to research across other disciplines as well.

Notable Alumni -

Vijay Nair - Associate VP Marketing & Country Head at National Geographic.

Gangadhar Kodandaram - Director - Sales, Microsoft

5. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala:

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala: | Official

NIRF Ranking - 20

The university provides management, science and technology, and liberal arts courses. The university offers admission to eleven engineering areas. In addition, the institute offers an international engineering programme. It is a deemed to be university.

Notable Alumni -

Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh - Aeronautical engineering was his branch of the IAF when he joined. In 2015, he was named an Honorary ADC to the President and received the Vishisht Seva award.

Iqbal Singh Chahal - IAS officer, Commissioner, Mumbai.