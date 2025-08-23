Navi Mumbai News: Dr Ramkishan Bhise Wins Prestigious Ray Tongue Scholarship By IATEFL, UK

Dr. Ramkishan Bhise of SIES Graduate School of Technology receives Ray Tongue Scholarship by IATEFL, UK | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The prestigious Ray Tongue Scholarship of the International Association of Teachers of English as a Foreign Language (IATEFL), UK has been awarded this year to Dr. Ramkishan Baburao Bhise, Assistant Professor of Communication Skills at SIES Graduate School of Technology, Nerul.

Global Recognition in English Language Teaching

Instituted in memory of IATEFL’s Founder Treasurer Ray Tongue, the award is one of the most competitive global honours in English Language Teaching (ELT). Nearly 900 applications were received worldwide, out of which only 24 winners from 20 countries were selected.

Full Registration to 59th IATEFL International Conference

As part of the award, Dr. Bhise will receive full registration for the 59th IATEFL International Conference and Exhibition, to be held in Brighton, United Kingdom, from April 21 to 24, 2026.

Dr. Bhise Expresses Gratitude

Widely regarded as one of the most significant events in the global ELT calendar, the IATEFL Conference draws nearly 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries and features around 500 sessions, including talks, workshops, and forums.

Significant Contributions to ELT in India

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Bhise said, “It is an honour to represent India at such a prestigious global platform. This opportunity will allow me to share my work, learn from international experts, and contribute to the ELT community worldwide.”

Beyond his academic role, Dr. Bhise serves as National Joint Secretary of the English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELT@I) and has significantly contributed to the field through research, publications, training programmes, and academic leadership.

A Proud Moment for SIES and Indian ELT Community

The achievement is being hailed as a proud moment for both SIES Graduate School of Technology and the Indian ELT community at large.