These are Top 10 MBA Colleges In India As per QS World Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 26, 2023
IIM-Bangalore is the best B- School In Country as per latest QS World University rankings 2024. It ranks 48th globally.
IIM Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is ranked 53rd globally. The B-school is 2nd in India.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is ranked 59th and is third in the country.
Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad is ranked 78th. It is fourth best B school in India.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is ranked amongst 151-200 is 5th best MBA college in the country.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow ranked 151-200. The college is 6th best in India.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur also at 151-200 is ranked 7th in the country.
International Management Institute Delhi is among thee category of 201-250 is ranked 8th in Indian B schools.
Management Development Institute Gurgaon ranked amongst 201-250 is at 9th place.
XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is ranked amongst 201-250 is 10th in India.
