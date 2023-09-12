Six Top B-Schools In India That Every MBA Aspirant Should Apply To

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 12, 2023
B-schools also known as Business Schools are now among the most sought after institutions in the world considering the course options from Business, Finance, Management, and more.
UK-based Financial Times released its annual global rankings of MBA programmes, which has six b-schools from India figuring among the top 100 in the world.
1. Indian School of Business (ISB): With parallel campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, ISB became the 100th institution to receive triple accreditation. It has been ranked as the best b-school in India as per FT Rankings 2023, at 39th position.
2. IIM Ahmedabad: IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked at 51st position in the FT Rankings 2023. One of the oldest IIMs, the university's legacy as an Institute of National Importance has made it a dream study destination for Indian and international students.
IIM Bangalore was the third IIM to be established in India but its degree holds the biggest value compared to many other institutions. The institute's specialty is also its one year full time MBA residential programme for candidates. FT has ranked IIM Bangalore at 52nd position.
IIM-Calcutta: IIM Calcutta has been ranked at 76th position and has the privilege of being the only Indian institution in the CEMS Global Alliance in Management Education. Though its main campus is located on the outskirts of Joka in Kolkata it has allotted 5 acres of prime land in New Town.
IIM Indore: The sixth member of the prestigious IIM family, the publicly-funded B-school is known for its collaborations with the government, academia, researchers, and more. It has been ranked at 89th position FT Rankings 2023.
IM Lucknow: Its position as a mentor institute for younger IIMs like IIM Jammu, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Kashipur, has also propelled the institute to join hands with over 24 institutes for student exchange. It has been ranked at 90th position in FT Rankings 2023.
