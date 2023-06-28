 QS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationQS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?

QS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?

Though IITs are a significant part of global rankings, many renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and B-schools were not featured in the QS rankings.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2024 late Tuesday night with 45 Indian institutions making the mark in the same. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have represented India in the top 200 at rank 147 and 197 respectively.

Though IITs are a significant part of global rankings, many renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and B-schools were not featured in the QS rankings. Despite the reasons being not clear, one IIM official indicated that since IIMs are seen as institutes of national importance who impart Business education they would not complete the criteria for University rankings.

“Because we are centrally funded business schools and focus on one particular field, IIMs usually don’t participate in global university rankings,” said the official, on the condition of anonymity.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - School of Business Management (NMIMS-SBM) Dean Dr. Prashant Mishra believes the institute could participate in future QS rankings. 

“We do participate in international rankings such as FT global MiM rankings. We are actively evaluating the QS methodology and will surely consider participation at an appropriate time,” Dr. Mishra added.

On the other hand some IIMs are deciding to forego domestic and global rankings altogether except for certain ones released by the Education Ministry of India.

"We won't be participating in any rankings except for National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)," said an IIM Ranchi official.

Read Also
QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay On Top, More Indian Varsities But Massive Dips Impact...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

QS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?

QS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?

First Objective Qualitative Improvement of Varsity Education in Bengal: Governor

First Objective Qualitative Improvement of Varsity Education in Bengal: Governor

Bombay HC Permits Visually Impaired Students to Study Physiotherapy, Citing Collective Effort to Aid...

Bombay HC Permits Visually Impaired Students to Study Physiotherapy, Citing Collective Effort to Aid...

Assam PAT 2023: Results Declared At dte.assam.gov.in; Check Details Here

Assam PAT 2023: Results Declared At dte.assam.gov.in; Check Details Here

DUSU Poll Campaign: Student Bodies to Use Recycled Paper for Posters, Cycles for Canvassing

DUSU Poll Campaign: Student Bodies to Use Recycled Paper for Posters, Cycles for Canvassing