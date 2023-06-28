QS World University Rankings 2024: Why Are There No IIMS, B-Schools From India Among World's Best?

Representational image |

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2024 late Tuesday night with 45 Indian institutions making the mark in the same. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have represented India in the top 200 at rank 147 and 197 respectively.

Though IITs are a significant part of global rankings, many renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and B-schools were not featured in the QS rankings. Despite the reasons being not clear, one IIM official indicated that since IIMs are seen as institutes of national importance who impart Business education they would not complete the criteria for University rankings.

“Because we are centrally funded business schools and focus on one particular field, IIMs usually don’t participate in global university rankings,” said the official, on the condition of anonymity.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - School of Business Management (NMIMS-SBM) Dean Dr. Prashant Mishra believes the institute could participate in future QS rankings.

“We do participate in international rankings such as FT global MiM rankings. We are actively evaluating the QS methodology and will surely consider participation at an appropriate time,” Dr. Mishra added.

On the other hand some IIMs are deciding to forego domestic and global rankings altogether except for certain ones released by the Education Ministry of India.

"We won't be participating in any rankings except for National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)," said an IIM Ranchi official.