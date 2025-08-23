 West Bengal Education Dept Orders FIR Against TMC Leader For Threatening Malda School Headmistress
According to the sources, the headmistress did not grant leave to another school teacher, who raised the matter before the school managing committee and its president, on Friday. After learning about the incident, Roy came to the school on Saturday and questioned the acting headmistress Majumdar on several issues, allegedly insulting and harassing her in various ways.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
TMC Leader Subodh Roy | IANS

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education department, on Saturday, directed the police to file an FIR against a Trinamool Congress leader for threatening the acting headmistress of a school in Malda district's Habibpur area.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Bulbul Chandi RN Roy Vidyaniketan Girls' School in Habibpur block.

The accused person is Trinamool's trade union leader, Subodh Roy, who is also the President of the managing committee of the school.

A CCTV footage inside the teacher's room showed that the Trinamool Congress leader is threatening the school's acting headmistress, Jhuma Majumdar.

According to the sources, the headmistress did not grant leave to another school teacher, who raised the matter before the school managing committee and its president, on Friday.

After learning about the incident, Roy came to the school on Saturday and questioned the acting headmistress Majumdar on several issues, allegedly insulting and harassing her in various ways.

It is also alleged that the acting headmistress's qualifications were also questioned.

The CCTV footage showed a teacher screaming and crying and the President of the management committee making several comments targeting the acting teacher, raising his fingers.

Regarding the incident, school headmistress Majumdar, said, "Subodh Roy came to the school and started shouting and insulting us in various ways. I have never been so humiliated in my 34 years of service. Other assistant teachers are also worried about the way we were treated inside the school."

Meanwhile, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Habibpur block and the District Education Department have also been informed of the matter.

After learning about the incident, the school education department has asked the police to register an FIR against the Trinamool Congress leader.

However, no FIR has been lodged till the final reports came in.

However, Roy, claimed that the allegation is completely baseless.

"There are many complaints about the poor quality of the midday meal for a long time. The teachers are taking leave in groups. The quality of education at the school is deteriorating. I only complained to her about these issues," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

