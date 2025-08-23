Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw In Satna | Representational Image

Satna: A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a four-year-old student of a nursery school while transporting her in an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested.

The child, a student of a private school, usually travelled in an auto-rickshaw. On Tuesday, the regular driver, who was unwell, sent his neighbour Rajkumar Dahiya to transport children, Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parihar told PTI on Saturday.

Police said Dahiya allegedly took advantage of finding the girl alone after dropping off other students and sexually assaulted her. The child returned home scared and later fell ill, prompting her family to question her. After she narrated the incident, the family lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

Dahiya was charged with rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said a joint police and cyber cell team arrested Dahiya on Friday.

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police officer added.

