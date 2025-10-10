Madhya Pradesh October 10 2025, Weather Update: Hazy Skies, Warm Days In State; Chances Of Afternoon Showers In Bhopal, Indore & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state of Madhya Pradesh experienced hazy and misty weather across many areas today.

In Bhopal, the temperature started at around 22 °C in the morning and is expected to rise to nearly 28 °C in the afternoon.

Humidity remains high, and light winds are blowing from the north‑northeast at about 9 km/h. Similar conditions are reported in Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Meteorologists have predicted that some central parts of the state may see patchy rain or thunderstorms later in the day. “We expect patchy thunderstorms in the post‑noon hours, especially in districts near the Vindhya belt,” said Mr. Prakash Verma, a meteorologist with the Bhopal weather centre.

He added, “The weather system is unstable, and moist air is likely to trigger short rains. Visibility may drop in early morning or late evening due to mist and haze, so people should be careful while traveling during those hours.”

The monsoon is gradually retreating from many parts of the state, but lingering moisture is causing cloud cover and occasional rain.

Residents can expect warm days, cooler evenings, and a mix of sunny and cloudy periods throughout the day.

Experts advised carrying umbrellas or light raincoats if stepping out in the afternoon. Roads may become slippery due to sudden showers, so caution is necessary. Light clothing is recommended for daytime, while a jacket or shawl may be useful in the cooler evenings. Overall, Madhya Pradesh will see a mix of hazy sunshine, short showers, and mild temperatures today.