JEE Mains 2024: From 5 To 100 NTA Score! JEE Topper Accused Of Copying All 75 Questions, Reveals Reddit Post

Representative image

Mumbai: The announcement of the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 results have sparked excitement among aspirants as they eagerly awaited for the results. The results revealed a list of 56 candidates who achieved the highest scores, but celebrations was soon overshadowed by accusations of cheating emerged against one of the top scorers.

A candidate has come forward with a detailed account alleging cheating during the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination. The candidate, whose identity remains undisclosed, took to a social media platform 'Reddit' to share his experience.

According to a Reddit post, during the Session 2 exam, a fellow examinee seated next to him had copied all 75 answers from their answer sheet. The post described how the accused had confessed to cheating after the exam, raising concerns about the vigilance of the invigilators at the examination hall.

"I asked him multiple times, 'All 75?' and he replied with a confident 'Yes'. I was stunned. This person had managed to copy every question from the person sitting next to him, and yet the invigilators didn't notice. Or did they notice but chose to ignore it? We exchanged phone numbers and Instagram IDs," read a post on Reddit.

Later, when the final answer key was released, the candidate discovered that the accused examinee had also scored 300 in the exam.

"I had shared my experience with my parents, teachers, and friends. They tried to console me by saying that it wasn't my mistake," the candidate wrote. After checking the accused's scores in Session 1, the victim found out that their percentile was only 5 in that session.

It seems a boy scored 300/300 in JEE Mains just by copying a topper sitting beside him.



Lol, What were invigilators doing? pic.twitter.com/44MNnzILPz — Umed Pratap Singh (@umedpratapsingh) April 25, 2024

Surprise and doubt among netizens

The sudden jump in scores from the accused raised eyebrows. While some admired their supposed dedication, others questioned the fairness of the process.

Netizens took to social media to express their concerns and demand action in response to the matter. One X user tweeted, "A genuine 300/300 scorer (a friend of mine) discovered that the person in the pic copied all 75 questions during #JEEMains2024." The user called for NTA

Another user commented saying, "It appears to be fake ! The questions are jumbled up to make 4 sets of paper. And NTA has taken exams so many times that having same set to adjacent students is impossible (due to algo) ! Besides the guy will have to memorise atleast 50-55 questions out of 75 again impossible!"

Despite mounting pressure from concerned candidates and social media users, the NTA has remained silent on the matter, maintaining that they employ advanced technology and stringent measures to prevent cheating during exams.