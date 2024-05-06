TNEA Counselling Registration Starts, Check Schedule At tneaonline.org | Unsplash | Representational Image

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chennai, has announced the TNEA (Tamil Nadu Enginnering Admissions) Counselling 2024 schedule today.

Eligible candidates who have scored the cut-off marks and want to sit in the counselling process can apply online on the official website- tneaonline.org.

The candidates can also check the timetable on the official website.

The application process for TNEA counselling started today, on May 6, 2024. The registration process has opened for one month and will conclude on June 6, 2024. The last date for uploading documents is June 12, 2024. Candidates need to fill out the form within the stipulated time, to be eligible for TNEA counselling.

Important Dates:

students who want to take part in the counselling process must be aware of the important dates. They are as follows:

TNEA Counselling Registration Starts On May 6, 2024.

The Last date to register is June 6, 2024.

The last date to upload documents is June 12, 2024.

TNEA Counselling Document Verification will begin from June 13, 2024 and end on June 30, 2024.

TNEA Counselling Rank List will come out on July 10, 2024.

TNEA Counselling Grievances Redressal will start from July 11, 2024 to July 20, 2024.

How to register?

Candidates can follow the given instructions to apply for the TNEA Counselling Round 2024:

Step 1: Visit the TNEA official website - tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here for B.E/B.Tech Registration’

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the valid information

Step 6: Pay the application fee, and click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates can visit the TNEA official website - tneaonline.org for more information.