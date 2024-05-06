CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Out Soon, Find List Of Websites To Check Results And Other Details Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result: Check List Of Websites To Check Results And Other Details | PTI File Photo

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th results on May 9, 2024. Candiates who have appeared for their exams can visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in - to check their results.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2024 were tentatively going to be announced in the first week of May 2024. The link for students to check their Chhattisgarh Board results will be provided on the official website.

Once declared, candidates can check their CG Board 10th result 2024 and CG Board 12th result 2024 through the link on the official website of the Board. Candidates are also advised to keep their CB 10th and CB 12th admit cards ready with them to check the results and download their marksheets.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board - cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CGBSE 10th, 12th result link.

Step 3: Login using your class 10/12 roll number.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download your CG Board 10th/12th result for future reference.



Read Also Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Out By May 10

Date and time for CGBSE 10th, 12th result

Chhattisgarh Board is expected to declare the CGBSE Class 10th result 2024 and CGBSE Class 12th result 2024 shortly.

Board officials will provide the details of the date and time for the announcement of the CG Board results for classes 10 and 12 soon.

Where to check your results?

Here is a list of websites where students can get their Chhattisgarh board results 2024:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cgbse.nic.in