Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Out By May 10

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 by May 10.

The actual date depends on the completion of the evaluation. When announced, students who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams can check the results at the official websites – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from March 2 to 21 and between March 1 and 23 respectively.

The overall pass percentage was 75.05 per cent in Class 10 last year.

The total number of registered students in Class 10 was 3,37,569, out of which 3,30,681 appeared for the exam.

A total of 2,47,721 students cleared the exam.

Out of the total students who cleared the exam, 1,09,903 students secured first division, 1,19,901 students secured second division and 17,914 students got third division.

In Class 12 last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.96 per cent.

Of the 3,28,121 students registering for the exam, as many as 3,23,625 students appeared and 2,58,500 students cleared the exam.