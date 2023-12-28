CGBSE Releases Chhattisgarh Board 10th And 12th Date Sheet At cgbse.nic.in

FP

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the date sheet for the upcoming 10th and 12th board exams for the academic year 2024-25. Students preparing for these crucial examinations can now access the detailed schedule on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Higher Secondary Certificate Exam (Class 12th): March 1 to March 23

High School Certificate Exam (Class 10th): March 2 to March 21

Physical Training Diploma Exam (1st and 2nd year): March 1 to March 12

Practical Exams (Class 10th and Class 12th): January 10 to January 31

Exam Timing and Instructions:

Exams will be held from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.

Students must be at their designated desks by 9 am.

Answer sheets distribution begins at 9.05 am, and question papers will be provided by 9.10 am.

Class 10th exams will start with Hindi and conclude with the Music subject.

Class 12th exams will commence with the Hindi subject and conclude with the Language subject.

Practical Exams Details:

Practical exams for Class 10th and Class 12th will be held from January 10 to 31.

Practical exams will take place at respective schools.

Downloading the Date Sheet:

To access the Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024 timetable, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Click on 'Announcements.'

Look for the notification links that read 'CG board 12th timetable 2024 PDF' and 'CG board 10th timetable 2024 PDF.'

Click on the desired link to redirect to a PDF.

Download and save the CG board timetable 2024 PDF for future reference.