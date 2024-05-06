ICSE, ISC Results: Kerala Surpasses National Average with 99.99% Pass Percentage in ICSE, 99.93% in ISC Results | (ANI Photo)

Kerala has surpassed the national average in both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results. The state has achieved a pass percentage of 99.99% in the ICSE Exams and an impressive 99.93% in the ISC Exams. These results, while highlighting the academic excellence of students in Kerala, also point to the effectiveness of the state's educational infrastructure.

Girls outperform boys in Kerala

In the ICSE Class 10 exam, girls in Kerala have outperformed boys with a pass rate of 99.65 per cent compared to 99.31 per cent for boys.

In the ISC Class 12 exam, girls in Kerala have similarly outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.92 per cent while for boys, it is 97.53 per cent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced class 10 ICSE, and class 12 ISC result 2024 today, on May 6, at 11 am. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results are available on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year, over 2.5 lakh applicants took the CISCE Examination for Class 10 and 12. The ICSE or Class 10 tests began on February 21, 2024, and finished on March 28, 2024.

The Class 12 or ISC examinations began on February 12, 2024. The examination concluded on April 4, 2024.

Direct Link is activated: cisce.org

To check the CISCE Class 10, 12 results:

Visit the official website of CISCE, results.cisce.org.

Select the link of either ICSE or ISC results.

Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number, and captcha into the appropriate fields.

Select the Show Results option.

Check the results and details.

Download and save the result for future reference.