ICSE, ISC Results Out: Girls Outshine Boys Again In Class 10 & Class 12

Representative Image

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today released the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. Students can now check their results at the official website, cisce.org.

Girls outshined boys yet again in the ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 results.

Class 12 result:

Overall pass percentage: 98.19%

Girls: 98.92%

Boys: 97.53%

Class 10 result:

Overall pass percentage: 99.47%

Girls: 99.65%

Boys: 99.31%

According to media reports, approximately 82.48% (2223) of the 2695 schools that took the ICSE exam passed with a 100% pass rate. There were 709 evaluation centres and 2503 examination centres for this exam, according to CISCE.

About 66.18% (904) of the 1366 schools took the ISC exam and passed with 100% of the possible points. There were 1285 exam centres and 887 evaluation centres for the ISC exam.

In terms of passing rates, Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai have the top-performing international schools in class 10. Singapore and Dubai have the top performing schools in class 12. There were 60 written subjects in the ICSE examination (class 10) of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages, and 1 was a classical language.

The ICSE or Class 10 tests began on February 21, 2024, and finished on March 28, 2024.

The Class 12 or ISC examinations began on February 12, 2024.

For ISC examination (Class 12), 12 written subjects from Indian languages, 4 from foreign languages, and 2 from classical languages.