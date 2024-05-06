ICSE, ISC Results 2024 Declared! Class 10, 12 Results Out On cisce.org

ANI (Representational Pic)

ICSE Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced class 10 ICSE, and class 12 ISC result 2024 today, on May 6, at 11 am. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results are available on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year, over 2.5 lakh applicants took the CISCE Examination for Class 10 and 12. The ICSE or Class 10 tests began on February 21, 2024, and finished on March 28, 2024.

The Class 12 or ISC examinations began on February 12, 2024. The examination concluded on April 4, 2024.

Direct Link is activated: cisce.org

Girls outshined boys yet again in the ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 results:

Class 12 result:

Overall pass percentage: 98.19%

Girls: 98.92%

Boys: 97.53%

Class 10 result:

Overall pass percentage: 99.47%

Girls: 99.65%

Boys: 99.31%

To check the CISCE Class 10, 12 results:

Visit the official website of CISCE, results.cisce.org.

Select the link of either ICSE or ISC results.

Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number, and captcha into the appropriate fields.

Select the Show Results option.

Check the results and details.

Download and save the result for future reference.