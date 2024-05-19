TS CPGET 2024: Exam From July 5; Check Paper Pattern, Exam Format And More

Online Application For Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test Begins | Pixabay

The online registrations for the TS CPGET 2024 exam have officially begun. The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has made the application link available on their official website at tsche.ac.in. The application process started on May 18, 2024, and will be open for applicants until June 17, 2024. The last date to apply with a late fee of ₹500 is June 25, 2024. Also, the last date to apply with a late fee of ₹2000 is June 30, 2024.

The TS CPGET 2024 exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on July 5, 2024. The exam will be conducted in an online mode. The question paper will be worth 100 marks, with each question consisting of 1 mark. The questions will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The duration of the said exam will be 90 minutes.

This entrance exam is conducted for admission into PG and 5 year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and JNTUH Universities.

"Prof. I. Pandu Ranga Reddy, Convenor for CPGET-2024 in his message conveyed that status of seats available and the number of seats filled during CPGET-2023 in which approx 73% of the seats were filled by the girl students and conveyed the logistics of the exam centres available in the state of Telangana for smooth conduct of the entrance exams. He exhorted the students to ensure that they upload latest certificates of Income, Caste to avoid delay in the admission process," read the official notification.

All the details of CPGET 2024 are available in the following websites:

www.osmania.ac.in

www.ouadmissions.com

www.cpget.tsche.ac.in

Read Also Expert Tips To Manage Exam Stress And Ensure Academic Success, Read Now

Steps To Apply For The TS CPGET 2024

Step 1: Open the TSCHE's official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the application link named 'TS CPGET Application 2024'

Step 4: Enter all the required login details.

Step 5: Click 'Submit' to proceed.

Step 6: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Go through the form once before submitting it.

Step 9: A copy of the application form will be made available to you.

Step 10: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application safe for future requirements.