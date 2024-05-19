AIAPGET 2024: Correction Window For All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Closes Today, Exam On July 6

Correction Window For Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Closes Today, Exam On July 6 | Freepik Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 entrance exam on July 6, 2024. The candidates who have registered for the exam, will be able to appear for the exam. The candidates are provided with an option to make corrections in their application form. The correction window for the AIAPGET 2024 opened on May 17, 2024. The deadline to make coreections in your application form is May 19, 2024, till 11:50 pm.

Candidates should note that the final correction can only be made after payment of an additional fee, if required. If there is a change in category or PwBD status that affects the fee amount, the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Any excess payment made will not be refunded.

The AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted at various examination centres located in different cities across India and abroad. The exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

All candidates registered for the examination are advised to visit the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/) and verify their details. They should also make any necessary corrections to their application forms by 19 May 2024, 11:50 P.M. After this deadline, no further corrections will be accepted by NTA under any circumstances. The candidate can pay any applicable additional fees through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

NTA Notification

Read Also NTA Reschedules CUET UG Exam in Delhi to May 29 Due To Unavoidable Issues

As this is a one-time facility provided by NTA, candidates need to make changes with the utmost care. No further opportunities for correction will be granted. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ for the latest updates.