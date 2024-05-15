NTA Reschedules CUET UG Exam in Delhi to May 29 Due To Unavoidable Issues

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency has changed the date of the UET UG Exam in Delhi from May 15 to May 29 because of some unavoidable issues. However, the examination will be conducted as per the schedule in all other cities across the country including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, and abroad. People in Delhi will get new admit cards for the exam on May 29.

“The examination will now be held on 29 of May 2024. The revised Admit Cards will be issued for candidates appearing in centers across Delhi,” the agency said.

“Further examinations scheduled on other dates at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled,” the NTA announced.

For the first time this year, the test for 15 subjects with the most registrations will be conducted in offline mode, while for the rest will be computer-based.

This change was announced just a few hours before the exam was supposed to happen in Delhi. But exams on May 15 in other cities and exams on May 16, 17, 18 in all cities including Delhi will happen as planned.

The National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities and institutions since the year 2022.