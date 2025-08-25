 'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the crowning jewels of higher education system in the country, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. Chairing the 56th IIT Council Meeting, he also charted a roadmap for the IITs for the next 25 years. It aims to make the prestigious institutes “more inclusive, research-driven".

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | X @dpradhanbjp

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the crowning jewels of higher education system in the country, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

Chairing the 56th IIT Council Meeting, he also charted a roadmap for the IITs for the next 25 years. It aims to make the prestigious institutes “more inclusive, research-driven".

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Tweet

“Pleased to chair the 56th IIT Council Meeting to take stock of the academic progress and chart the roadmap for the next 25 years, particularly for making our IITs more inclusive, research-driven,” Pradhan shared in a post on the social media platform X.

FPJ Shorts
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Read Also
Over 15,000 SSC Aspirants Protest At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Against Exam Mismanagement; Many...
article-image

He added that the roadmap is also “aligned to the needs of the 21st century and how these prestigious institutions will lead India’s scientific, technological, and societal progress by 2047 in sync with the strategic goals outlined by PM Narendra Modi ji during his Independence Day address”.

The Minister noted that the IITs will be significant to enable India to become a prosperous, developed, and self-reliant country.

“Our IITs are the crowning jewels of our higher education system. They will play a central role in realising the vision of ‘Samriddh, Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the Union Minister said.

Read Also
Political Parties Slam Delhi Police Over Alleged Use Of 'Force' On SSC Aspirants; Cops Deny Charge
article-image

The council deliberated on mechanisms to enhance global collaborations, deepen industry partnerships, and encourage multidisciplinary research across IITs.

The roadmap will also lay emphasis on innovation-led entrepreneurship and greater opportunities for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Last week, Pradhan informed the Parliament that the number of higher education institutes (HEIs) from India has doubled in the QS World University Rankings (QS-WUR) over the last five years. From 27 in 2021 to 54 in 2026, India has recorded its strongest presence in QS-WUR 2026.

For the first time, eight Indian institutions entered the list of QS rankings. It is the highest number of new entries from any country.

Read Also
'Hallmark Of Cowardly Govt': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Delhi Police Lathi...
article-image

About four IITs made it to the list -- IIT Delhi (123rd rank) emerged as the country’s top-ranked institute, followed by IIT Bombay (129th rank), IIT Madras (180th rank), and IIT Kharagpur (215th rank).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 50 French Institutions To Participate In Choose France Tour 2025 Across Chennai, Delhi,...

Over 50 French Institutions To Participate In Choose France Tour 2025 Across Chennai, Delhi,...

Tamil Nadu: 8 Students Injured As School Van Overturns At Railway Crossing In Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu: 8 Students Injured As School Van Overturns At Railway Crossing In Cuddalore

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment...

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment...

'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore...

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore...