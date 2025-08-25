 Political Parties Slam Delhi Police Over Alleged Use Of 'Force' On SSC Aspirants; Cops Deny Charge
Political parties slammed the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly using force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan against "mismanagement" in recruitment exams, even as the police denied claims of baton charging the demonstrators. SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Political Parties Slam Delhi Police Over Alleged Use Of 'Force' On SSC Aspirants; Cops Deny Charge | X @msisodia & File Pic

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Tweet

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted a video on X in which police personnel were seen pushing a protester and dragging another.

"At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the BJP's 'Lathi-Leela'. Brutal baton charge on SSC students and teachers, dragged them away forcefully. When it comes to providing jobs, the Modi government ranks last, but when it comes to lathi-charging youth, it is number one," he said.

Congress-Affiliated NSUI's Tweet

The Congress-affiliated NSUI, in a late-night post on X, levelled similar allegations.

"For demanding a fair SSC recruitment, today the Modi government had students thrashed with batons. Those who could not remove unemployment are now busy suppressing the voice of the youth," it said and pledged support to the protesting aspirants.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, around 1,500 protestors gathered at Ramlila Maidan, and 100 refused to leave the site after the permitted time despite multiple requests and intimations.

"Out of those who were not leaving, 44 protestors were detained. There was no laathi-charge," the officer said.

The SSC exam has seen numerous complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and exam centres located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.

