HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will end the online application process for the 785 posts of Agricultural Development Officer today, August 25, 2025. Aspirants can submit their applications for the positions on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 785 openings. The functional pay level-Pay Matrix Level-6 (35,400-1,12,400).

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees for this recruitment are as follows:

1. For all persons of Haryana with benchmark disability (PwBD) (with atleast 40% disability): NIL

2. Candidates belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana: Rs 250

3. DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to their vertical category, i.e. OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS of Haryana: Rs 250

4. DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to UR Category: Rs 1000

5. All remaining candidates: Rs 1000

Read the official notification here

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment tab, available on the homepage and then click on the ADO registration 2025 link

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if required), and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 42 on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates. Aspirants must have a degree in B.Sc (Honours) Agriculture from a recognized university.