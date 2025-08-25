OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025 Out At opsc.gov.in; Check Exam Details Here

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025 | opsc.gov.in

OPSC VAS hall ticket 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued hall tickets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written exam (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards via the official website, opsc.gov.in. The recruiting effort intends to fill 506 openings.

How to download the OPSC VAS hall ticket 2025?

To check the admit card, candidates need to follow the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the VAS admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the admit card

OPSC VAS 2025: Salary details

Further Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group - A (Junior Branch-Il) of Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department in the scale of pay of Rs. 56,100/- in Level 12, Cell -1 of the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of the ORSP Rules, 2017, with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

OPSC VAS 2025: Exam details

According to the notification, the exam will be held on August 31 in two shifts: from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The test will be placed at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kharavela Nagar, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, behind R.B.I. and near Keshari Talkies.

OPSC VAS 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: An applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) or an equivalent degree from an accredited university, college, or institution in India or overseas. Whereas, candidates must have an appropriate conversion certification accepted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) in case of candidates having degrees from universities in foreign countries.

Age limit: The minimum age limit should be 21 years, and the maximum must be 42 years. Aspirants must be born not earlier than 2d January 1983 and not later than 15 January 2004.