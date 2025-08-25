 Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment Case

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment Case

An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station here against District Basic Education Officer Atul Kumar Tiwari and seven others in connection with the high-profile Anamika Shukla teacher recruitment case, police said on Monday. The FIR has been registered on the orders of the court.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gonda (UP): An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station here against District Basic Education Officer Atul Kumar Tiwari and seven others in connection with the high-profile Anamika Shukla teacher recruitment case, police said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered on the orders of the court.

Kotwali Nagar SHO Vivek Trivedi said the accused include then finance and accounts officer Siddharth Dixit, clerk Sudhir Singh, Anupam Pandey, Anamika Shukla, Bhaiya Chandrabhan Dutt Memorial School manager Digvijaynath Pandey, the school's principal, and one unidentified person.

About The Complaint

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Police Book Woman For Spreading Fake News On Actor Raza Murad’s Death
Mumbai News: Police Book Woman For Spreading Fake News On Actor Raza Murad’s Death
'Chakkon Aur Chaukon Mein...': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Cheeky Comment About Former Teammate During Q&A Session On Reddit
'Chakkon Aur Chaukon Mein...': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Cheeky Comment About Former Teammate During Q&A Session On Reddit
Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces 310 Services, Adds 4 Mumbai–Sawantwadi Road Trips; Check Details
Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces 310 Services, Adds 4 Mumbai–Sawantwadi Road Trips; Check Details
Maratha Quota Stir Escalates: Manoj Jarange Patil Sets August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Protest March To Mumbai
Maratha Quota Stir Escalates: Manoj Jarange Patil Sets August 26 Deadline, Warns Of Protest March To Mumbai

The complaint was filed by Pradeep Kumar Pandey, who alleged in his plea before the court that an organised syndicate is operating within the Basic Education Department, misusing degrees of job seekers to make fraudulent appointments. He claimed that the scam has led to the embezzlement of crores of rupees.

Read Also
Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order On Smriti Irani’s CBSE Class 10th And 12th Marksheet Records
article-image

According to the petition, Anamika Shukla had been allegedly receiving a regular salary since 2017, but in 2020 she claimed she was unemployed. Investigations later revealed that she had never been formally appointed, yet payments were being made in her name.

Earlier, Shukla had lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Nagar police alleging misuse of her documents, saying she was unemployed and had not been appointed anywhere.

Police said the case has been registered as per the court's direction and handed over to Sub-Inspector Shubham Dubey for investigation. Further action will be taken based on evidence, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 50 French Institutions To Participate In Choose France Tour 2025 Across Chennai, Delhi,...

Over 50 French Institutions To Participate In Choose France Tour 2025 Across Chennai, Delhi,...

Tamil Nadu: 8 Students Injured As School Van Overturns At Railway Crossing In Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu: 8 Students Injured As School Van Overturns At Railway Crossing In Cuddalore

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment...

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Education Officer & 7 Others In Anamika Shukla Teacher Recruitment...

'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

'IITs Are Crowning Jewels Of Indian Higher Education System': Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore...

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore...