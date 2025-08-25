 Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details Here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details Here

The registration window for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25 began today, August 25, 2025. Candidate must be a citizen of India and fall within the SC, ST, BC, or EBC categories.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 | pmsonline.bihar.gov.in

The application process for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25 began today, August 25, 2025, on the official website pmsonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline to submit applications is September 25, 2025. The District Education Department has recommended that students submit their applications well in advance of the deadline.

The scholarship is accessible to students from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backwards Class (BC), and Extremely Backwards Class (EBC) categories.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 by following the steps outlined below:

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director Priyadarshan's 'Retirement'
'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director Priyadarshan's 'Retirement'
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'

Step 1: Visit the official scholarship portals.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25 registration link.

Step 3: Next, applicants have to fill out the application form with essential details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Check the form details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Name of schemes

For the 2024-25 academic year, registrations will be taken under the following schemes:

1. Scheduled Caste Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

2. Scheduled Tribe Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

3. Chief Minister Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

4. Chief Minister Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

Read Also
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here
article-image

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Documents required

Essential documentation, such as an Aadhaar card, bank account information, and an income certificate, must be readily available. Applications will not be approved if they are submitted after the deadline or without the required paperwork.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Category-wise portals

Every application must be submitted online. Different categories have separate portals:

1. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students: scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class students: pmsonline.bihar.gov.in

3. Educational institutions are in charge for verification, and enrollment forms can be found at: instpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for the scholarship:

1. The candidate must be a citizen of India and fall within the SC, ST, BC, or EBC categories.

2. The student should have passed the preceding qualifying exam.

3. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Benefits

The scholarship will cover: Reimbursement of tuition fees, maintenance allowance/ hostel allowance, book allowance, and thesis typing allowance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

PUBDET 2025 Results Declared After Legal Delay; 99.17% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

PUBDET 2025 Results Declared After Legal Delay; 99.17% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details...

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details...

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions; New...

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions; New...

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers

ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers