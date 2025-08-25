Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details Here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 | pmsonline.bihar.gov.in

The application process for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25 began today, August 25, 2025, on the official website pmsonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline to submit applications is September 25, 2025. The District Education Department has recommended that students submit their applications well in advance of the deadline.

The scholarship is accessible to students from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backwards Class (BC), and Extremely Backwards Class (EBC) categories.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official scholarship portals.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Post-Matric Scholarship 2024-25 registration link.

Step 3: Next, applicants have to fill out the application form with essential details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Check the form details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Name of schemes

For the 2024-25 academic year, registrations will be taken under the following schemes:

1. Scheduled Caste Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

2. Scheduled Tribe Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

3. Chief Minister Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

4. Chief Minister Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class Post-Entry Scholarship Scheme

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Documents required

Essential documentation, such as an Aadhaar card, bank account information, and an income certificate, must be readily available. Applications will not be approved if they are submitted after the deadline or without the required paperwork.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Category-wise portals

Every application must be submitted online. Different categories have separate portals:

1. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students: scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class students: pmsonline.bihar.gov.in

3. Educational institutions are in charge for verification, and enrollment forms can be found at: instpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for the scholarship:

1. The candidate must be a citizen of India and fall within the SC, ST, BC, or EBC categories.

2. The student should have passed the preceding qualifying exam.

3. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Benefits

The scholarship will cover: Reimbursement of tuition fees, maintenance allowance/ hostel allowance, book allowance, and thesis typing allowance.