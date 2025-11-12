UPSSSC Draftsman And Cartographer Admit Card 2025 Released; Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Draftsman And Cartographer Admit Card 2025 Released | upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer admit card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit card for the Draftsman and Cartographer examination 2025. Candidates can now access their hall tickets via the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates must bring a valid hall ticket to the examination centre, since entry is not permitted without it.

UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 283 vacancies. These include 172 posts of Draftsman (General Selection), 78 posts under the Special Selection category in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and 33 posts of Cartographer (General Selection) in the Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer admit card 2025: How to download?

To download the UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer admit card 2025, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ tab and then select the ‘Download MAIN Exam Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number, date of birth, and verification code as required.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button.

Step 5: Now, the UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer hall ticket 2025

The Commission has emphasised that the hall ticket and advance notification of the examination district are only available to candidates who have paid the required fee.

UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer admit card 2025: Details mentioned

Aspirants are urged to double-check all information on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, and reporting time.

Note: Any discrepancy must be submitted to the Commission promptly via the official helpline.

UPSSSC Draftsman and Cartographer Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The main examination is set for November 16, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Lucknow district.