 SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here
The application window for its Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales job will end tomorrow, August 26, 2025 by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can fill the form through the official website, sbi.co.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the application window for its Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales job on August 26. Qualified aspirants who have not yet applied for SBI Clerk 2026 can do so through the official website, sbi.co.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 6589 Junior Associate openings within the bank (both normal and backlog).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The SBI Clerk application costs are as follows:

General, OBC, and EWS applicants: Rs 750

SC, ST, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories do not need to pay an application fee.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will consist of an online preliminary and main exam, as well as an examination in the chosen local language.

1. There will be 100 points awarded for objective-style questions on the preliminary exam. The duration will be one hour.

2. The Mains examination will include 190 questions worth 200 points. The SBI Clerk Mains test will last 2 hours and 40 minutes.

3. Those who registered and were tentatively chosen but did not study a specific local language of the state in class 10 or 12 should take the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT) after the Mains exam.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for this recruitment are as follows:

1. Candidates should be at least 20 and no older than 28 years old on April 1, 2025. Applicants must therefore have been born between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005 (inclusive).

2. Reserved category candidates shall be eligible for age relaxation in accordance with applicable laws.

3. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline or an equivalent certification. The completion of the dual degree by December 31, 2025, shall be guaranteed for applicants with integrated dual degrees.

4. Candidates can submit applications tentatively if they are in their last year or semester of graduation. If selected, individuals must confirm passing the graduation exams before December 31, 2025.

