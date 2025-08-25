JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions | Official Notification

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 11 examinations that were scheduled for Monday, August 25, 2025. The decision has been taken after widespread heavy rain and bad weather conditions in a number of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh districts.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the board mentioned "severe inclement weather" as the reason behind the decision, adding that safety of students and staff takes precedence. The move applies to all examination centers across Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

"JKBOSE Class 10th and 11th exams scheduled for tomorrow on August 25 stand postponed across J&K/ Ladakh UTs in view of severe inclement weather. New dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately," JKBOSE confirmed via an update on its official social media handle.

New dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately. — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) August 24, 2025

Schools and examination centers have been asked to immediately disseminate the information among students, their guardians, and staff members so that no confusion and inconvenience are caused to them. JKBOSE has also requested students to stay concentrated on their study and stay informed through the official website jkbose.nic.in.