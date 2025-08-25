NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is closing the window for resignations in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 at 5 PM today. Candidates who wish to resign from their allocated seats without forfeiting their security deposit should do so before the deadline. Candidates can check the details at mcc.nic.in.

This special provision comes on the heels of several requests from students who wish to resign their seats because of personal or academic reasons. According to MCC's notice, only the candidates who have physically reported to their assigned college and received the seat confirmation letter are asked to report in person to the institution to resign and receive the resignation letter. For others who have not confirmed their seats, it will be treated as a 'free exit'.

It is compulsory for all resignations to be registered through the MCC portal and formally created by the assigned college. Resignations that are not handled online will be rendered null and void.

The second stage of the counselling process will start shortly. Though the full Round 2 schedule has yet to be announced, MCC has revealed that registration for Round 2 will commence from August 29, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Here's How To Check Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule PDF and save it for future reference.