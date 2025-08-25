 NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation process ends today, August 25, at 5 PM. Candidates who reported to their allotted colleges must resign through the MCC portal to avoid forfeiting the security deposit. Round 2 registration will begin on August 29, with the full schedule yet to be announced.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is closing the window for resignations in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 at 5 PM today. Candidates who wish to resign from their allocated seats without forfeiting their security deposit should do so before the deadline. Candidates can check the details at mcc.nic.in.

This special provision comes on the heels of several requests from students who wish to resign their seats because of personal or academic reasons. According to MCC's notice, only the candidates who have physically reported to their assigned college and received the seat confirmation letter are asked to report in person to the institution to resign and receive the resignation letter. For others who have not confirmed their seats, it will be treated as a 'free exit'.

It is compulsory for all resignations to be registered through the MCC portal and formally created by the assigned college. Resignations that are not handled online will be rendered null and void.

The second stage of the counselling process will start shortly. Though the full Round 2 schedule has yet to be announced, MCC has revealed that registration for Round 2 will commence from August 29, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On August 29
VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest
VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video
Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video
Read Also
WB NEET UG 2025: West Bengal Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At wbmcc.nic.in; Get Direct Link...
article-image

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Here's How To Check Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule PDF and save it for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Resignation Window Closes Today, Round 2 Registration Starts On...

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

PUBDET 2025 Results Declared After Legal Delay; 99.17% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

PUBDET 2025 Results Declared After Legal Delay; 99.17% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details...

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: Registration Window Opens At pmsonline.bihar.gov.in; Details...

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions; New...

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 11 Exams Scheduled For August 25 Amid Severe Weather Conditions; New...