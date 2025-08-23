WB NEET UG 2025: West Bengal Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At wbmcc.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling: In a key update for medical aspirants, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced a revised schedule for Round 1 counselling of NEET UG 2025 in response to recent disruptions due to administrative delays and technical glitches on the official portal.

The revised schedule, released on August 22, is related to admission into MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota in West Bengal. According to the new schedule, Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced today. Now, the committee has released the round 1 seat allotment result at wbmcc.nic.in.

The correction follows thousands of candidates being left in uncertainty with repeated postponements of the counselling process. To forestall additional academic losses and regain transparency, WBMCC has released an official addendum specifying the new dates and procedures.

In a notice, candidates are instructed to check the revised provisional list for any inconsistencies. Candidates must remain informed through the official website since no personal communication will be given regarding future updates.

WBMCC has made it clear that the Round 2 schedule and onwards will go as planned, as per the schedule released on August 6, 2025. Any additional change or counselling rounds will be intimated only through the official portal.

"The schedule from Round 2 onwards shall remain same as published on 06.08.2025. If there is any change in schedule or inclusion of any further round, it shall be notified in the counseling website later on, candidates are instructed to visit the counseling website frequently, as no personal communication is possible," reads the notification.

West Bengal Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link