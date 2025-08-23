 ICSI CS June 2025 Results Date And Time Out: Professional, Executive Programme Result To Be Announced On August 25; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CS June 2025 Results Date And Time Out: Professional, Executive Programme Result To Be Announced On August 25; Check Details

ICSI CS June 2025 Results Date And Time Out: Professional, Executive Programme Result To Be Announced On August 25; Check Details

ICSI will declare the CS June 2025 results for Professional and Executive programmes on August 25 at icsi.edu. Results will be announced at 11:00 AM for Professional and 2:00 PM for Executive courses. The next exam session is scheduled from December 22 to 29, with enrollment starting August 26.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CS June 2025 Results | Official Notification

ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result declaration date for the Professional and Executive Programme candidates appearing in the CS June 2025 session. The results will be declared on Monday, August 25, 2025, on the institute's official website at icsi.edu.

As per the schedule:

-Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) results will be announced at 11 AM

-Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will be available from 2 PM

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Did Anupam Kher Call Raj Shamani 'Fake' After His Advice On Humility Was DELETED On Podcast? Video Goes VIRAL
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Students will be able to view their subject-wise marks breakup and the result on the official website once it's active.

For candidates of the Executive Programme, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be provided immediately after the declaration. No hard copies will be provided, and students are requested to download and maintain the electronic version for records.

In contrast, applicants of the Professional Programme will get their printed result-cum-marks statement by post at the registered address. Where such a document is not received within a period of 30 days, a query can be raised by emailing at exam@icsi.edu with proper details.

Read Also
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu
article-image

Meanwhile, ICSI has also notified that the subsequent CS Executive and Professional exams (based on Syllabus 2022) will take place from December 22 to December 29, 2025. The online registration process for these exams, including fee payment, will start from August 26, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time

Ahmedabad School Stabbing Case: Principal Booked For Failing To Inform Police In Time

Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur

IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know...

IB Recruitment 2025: Application For 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Posts Begins Today; Know...

Uttarakhand: Class 9 Boy Shoots Teacher, Another Student Held For Hoax Bomb Threat

Uttarakhand: Class 9 Boy Shoots Teacher, Another Student Held For Hoax Bomb Threat

'Not Going To Be Scared By Any Demonic Power': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At 99th Anniversary Celebrations...

'Not Going To Be Scared By Any Demonic Power': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At 99th Anniversary Celebrations...