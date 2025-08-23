ICSI CS June 2025 Results Date And Time Out: Professional, Executive Programme Result To Be Announced On August 25; Check Details

ICSI CS June 2025 Results | Official Notification

ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result declaration date for the Professional and Executive Programme candidates appearing in the CS June 2025 session. The results will be declared on Monday, August 25, 2025, on the institute's official website at icsi.edu.

As per the schedule:

-Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) results will be announced at 11 AM

-Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) results will be available from 2 PM

Students will be able to view their subject-wise marks breakup and the result on the official website once it's active.

For candidates of the Executive Programme, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be provided immediately after the declaration. No hard copies will be provided, and students are requested to download and maintain the electronic version for records.

In contrast, applicants of the Professional Programme will get their printed result-cum-marks statement by post at the registered address. Where such a document is not received within a period of 30 days, a query can be raised by emailing at exam@icsi.edu with proper details.

Meanwhile, ICSI has also notified that the subsequent CS Executive and Professional exams (based on Syllabus 2022) will take place from December 22 to December 29, 2025. The online registration process for these exams, including fee payment, will start from August 26, 2025.