 SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025: Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till August 25, 6 PM
SSC has released the preliminary answer keys and response sheets for the Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025. Candidates can download them at ssc.gov.in and submit objections online until August 25, 6 PM.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025 | Canva

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer keys and candidate response sheets for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025. Candidates who took the Computer Based Test can now view their results on ssc.gov.in, the official website.

After entering their registration number, password, and birthdate, candidates can download their response sheets and answer keys.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025: Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number to log in.

Step 3: The "Tentative Answer Keys & Response Sheets – Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025" link should be clicked.

Step 4: Examine your preliminary answer key and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and print the document by 6:00 PM on August 25, 2025.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025: Fees

This year, the charge for each challenge has been cut from Rs. 100 to Rs. 50 per question. The Commission has said unequivocally that late submissions would never be accepted.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2025:

Prior to the deadline, candidates need to download and save their response sheets. Only online submissions made within the allotted period will be taken into account. Following an analysis of the difficulties that applicants provided, the final answer keys will be created.

Candidates can use the direct link on the portal or go to the SSC website for more information and to get the official notification.

