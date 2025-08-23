 DU UG Admission 2025: Over 68,000 Admissions Confirmed At Delhi University After Second Round Of UG Seat Upgradation
DU UG Admission 2025: Over 68,000 Admissions Confirmed At Delhi University After Second Round Of UG Seat Upgradation

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University has confirmed admissions for over 68,000 undergraduate students after the second round of seat upgradation. While 7,685 students received upgraded seats, over 46,000 chose to freeze their existing choices. DU will release the list of vacant seats on August 25, with Spot Round applications open until August 27.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
DU UG Admission 2025 | Official Website

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University (DU) has confirmed the admission of 68,116 undergraduate students after the second round of seat upgradation was completed, a milestone achieved in the ongoing admission procedure for the 2025 academic year.

A total of 17,595 students who had applied for upgradation during this round were upgraded to their desired college or course by 7,685, while a sizeable number of 46,257 candidates chose to freeze their earlier allotted seats, reflecting high levels of satisfaction with their placements. Apart from that, 2,808 seats have been assigned under the supernumerary and performance-based categories.

According to the admission schedule:

- The candidates have to accept the seats by 4:59 PM on August 23

- Colleges must verify and approve applications by 11:59 PM on the same day

- The last date for payment of online fees is August 24

The list of vacant seats will be published on August 25 at 5 PM by DU, and unadmitted students may apply for the 'Spot Round' till August 27. Seat allotments for the Spot Round will be released on August 28.

In another update, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also announced that 31,004 of the 71,000 eligible students opted to go for the fourth year under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) launched through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It means that more than 55% of the batch prefers the longer academic course, which has more than one point of exit, with a certificate at the end of one year, a diploma at the end of two, and a complete degree at the end of three.

